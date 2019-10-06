As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Provise Management Group Has Upped Position by $494,904; Apple (AAPL) Stake Upped by Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,481 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80M, up from 40,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 158.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 2,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,961 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 1,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99 million shares traded or 30.81% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $6,617 MLN VS $5,487 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Jan Hatzius discusses March jobs report, employment outlook; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports mean gender pay gap of 55.5 percent; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires ex-Goldman energy trading head; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate; 23/04/2018 – Goldman names new head of private wealth management for Americas; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue; 08/03/2018 – BAWAG GROUP AG BAWG.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 55 EUROS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.12% or 67,738 shares. 3,650 are owned by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Cullinan Assocs stated it has 13,340 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 0.74% or 7,396 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin holds 61,995 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bankshares reported 32,235 shares stake. 59,255 were accumulated by North Point Managers Oh. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 26,922 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 527 shares. Kistler holds 1,063 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Ltd owns 101,250 shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt accumulated 1,089 shares. American Assets Management Limited Liability Company invested in 50,500 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department holds 0.12% or 2,532 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $746.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 28,757 shares to 100,712 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,191 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).