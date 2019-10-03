As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Park Circle Co Has Decreased Its Holding; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $435,000 as Market Valuation Rose

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 132,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 117,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 51.26 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co analyzed 2,400 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 14,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $71.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.25. About 3.26M shares traded or 45.22% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.04M shares to 6.45M shares, valued at $1.89B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,958 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Interest Incorporated Ca reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zeke Cap Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Manikay Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 7.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Beech Hill holds 2.5% or 164,133 shares. Monroe Comml Bank & Mi holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,619 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 29,864 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 2.24% or 1.68 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15.04M shares. Anderson Hoagland Co accumulated 220,091 shares or 3.63% of the stock. Stieven Limited Partnership holds 2.74% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 528,700 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested in 0.35% or 30,065 shares. Parsons Cap Ri owns 65,956 shares. Nwq Comm Ltd Llc accumulated 1.51M shares or 0.98% of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 1.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). D E Shaw And has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.96 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.