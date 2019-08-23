As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Lau Associates Has Lifted Its Position; As Archer Daniels Mdlnd (ADM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Decreased Its Position

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Mdlnd (ADM) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 20,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 587,907 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.12 million, down from 608,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Mdlnd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 619,546 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S MONITORING SOUTH AMERICA FOR POTENTIAL ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS $30M HIT IN 2Q DUE TO CHINESE SORGHUM SPAT; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 12/03/2018 – U.S. farmers seek approval of $1.51 bln GMO corn settlement with Syngenta; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $201.31. About 270,663 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sach’s Harvey Schwartz gave the company an ultimatum for Lloyd Blankfein’s CEO position – and it completely backfired; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires former Goldman energy trading head; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO LLOYD BLANKFEIN COMMENTS ON CNBC INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Banking Rev $1.79B; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN STILL EXAMINING CREDIT CARDS, WEALTH MANAGEMENT, RETIREMENT PRODUCTS, PERSONAL FINANCE FOR EXPANSION -CFO; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 08/05/2018 – In April, Charlesbank Capital and Partners Group Announced Purchase of Hearthside From Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 30,715 shares to 92,188 shares, valued at $25.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 236,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990 worth of stock or 5,457 shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 9,000 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ciitgroup Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.