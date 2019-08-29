As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Cut Its Position; As Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Kwmg Has Lowered Holding by $1.09 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 6,950 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, down from 7,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 910,874 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Goldman Sachs, Sumitomo Mitsui; 16/04/2018 – This could present substantial investment opportunities for “legacy tech” companies still in the information technology sector, according to David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN LEVERAGED FINANCE CO-HEADS SEE POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – TPG Credit Arm Chasing More Spotify-Like Deals With Goldman Hire; 09/04/2018 – Early cryptocurrency investor Mike Novogratz hired Richard Kim from Goldman Sachs as the new COO of his crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, says a person familiar with the matter; 06/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN `MAY’ STAY THROUGH 2019: FOX’S GASPARINO; 14/03/2018 – Goldman’s Black Box Charity Reveals Tech Billionaires (Video); 18/05/2018 – Nickel in Longest Run of Weekly Gains in ’18 as Goldman Endorses; 19/03/2018 – Digital Reasoning: Barclays, Square Capital Also Invest, Along With Previous Backers Including Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 89.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 18,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 2,117 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126,000, down from 20,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 744,519 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.19 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50 shares to 250 shares, valued at $142.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,800 shares, and has risen its stake in A Shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.