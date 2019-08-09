As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Holder Edge Wealth Management Decreased Position by $385,152; Soroban Capital Partners LP Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Has Raised as Shares Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98 million, up from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.73. About 1.09M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 2,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 275 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 2,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $206.48. About 953,802 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as Ideal Employer in global financial space; 13/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 12/03/2018 – Goldman president Schwartz bows out of succession race; 04/04/2018 – However, according to Goldman Sachs, there is little evidence that there will be a recession soon; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to exit; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Oil Exports Giving U.S. Leverage in Iran Sanctions; 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 892,232 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $339.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,795 shares to 91,286 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Preferred & Income S (PFF) by 10,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co The (NYSE:BA).

