As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Holder Brave Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased by $1.43 Million Its Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc analyzed 7,559 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28 million shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 110.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $220.13. About 1.94M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 15,925 shares to 29,425 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 27,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares to 78 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,281 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.