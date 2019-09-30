As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Increased by $5.12 Million Its Holding; Waddell & Reed Financial Increases Stake in Borgwarner (BWA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 231,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 2.80 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.63 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.31 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 25,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 125,367 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.64M, up from 100,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s Diversification Play Amid Macro Selloffs: Frontier FX; 12/03/2018 – Goldman exec eyed as possible CEO is leaving; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Increases Directed Capital’s Credit Facility to $150 Million, Firm Acquires $80 Million Loan Portfolio From; 05/03/2018 – Another concern from the tariffs is retaliation by U.S. trading partners, which would hurt companies more reliant on overseas revenue, the Goldman report said; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% On Year; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 06/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ON ACCOR SHARE SALE; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B BUYBACKS PER CCAR CYCLE; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Schwartz reportedly gave company an ultimatum for Blankfein’s job and lost

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp invested in 1.11M shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Camarda Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 32 shares. Connecticut-based Sky Investment Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 313 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 18,799 shares. Hartford stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,135 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 112,415 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 1,063 were reported by Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Stifel reported 82,327 shares. Bartlett & Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 184,100 shares to 226,500 shares, valued at $25.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 18,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,757 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).