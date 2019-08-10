As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Value Rose, Advisor Partners Raised Holding by $349,339; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Has Raised by Mitchell Capital Management Co

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 11,913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 10,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Commodities are posting their best returns in a decade and Goldman thinks there’s more to come; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs; 24/05/2018 – Al Deep Dive: Steve Wozniak Joins Goldman Sachs Intl. Chairman and Many More To Speak in Amsterdam; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 08/03/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4 EUROS FROM 3.8 EUROS; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update; 24/05/2018 – AEDAS HOMES SL AEDAS.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT SAYS RAISING $250 MLN IN A SERIES E FUNDING ROUND LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS & PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 5,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 12,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.08M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,138 shares. Blair William & Il reported 23,363 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 860 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.62M shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3,628 shares. Essex Financial has invested 0.2% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 103,164 were accumulated by Crestwood Advsrs Group Lc. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 27,069 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. At Bankshares holds 15,602 shares. Two Creeks Mgmt Lp reported 4.83% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Calamos Lc reported 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brookmont Capital Management has invested 0.16% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 4,539 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co reported 108,378 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 7,964 shares to 72,070 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,104 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Etf (SCHX).

Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)?