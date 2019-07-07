As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Cut Holding by $17.19 Million; Capital Innovations Holding in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Has Cut by $2.79 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.49M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/04/2018 – ISS recommends against Goldman pay plan, worried on costs; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in Proteostasis Therapeutics; 15/04/2018 – Marcus by Goldman Sachs® Announces Acquisition of Clarity Money; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs to relocate Dubai banker Mazen Makarem to New York – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WALDRON, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD INV BANKING, SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 842,450 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 30.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers

Analysts await Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. UGP’s profit will be $87.22 million for 16.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.