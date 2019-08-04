As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jump Trading Cut Position by $1.62 Million; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Valuation Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $48.79 Million

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 8,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 10,701 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: OPEN-MINDED TO IDEA OF BUYING A COMMERCIAL LENDER; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pumps Up Securities-Backed Lending — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – BAWAG GROUP AG BAWG.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 55 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS PROSPECTS FOR MARKETS LOOK GOOD – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Takes on Flow Traders, Jane Street in Europe ETFs; 29/03/2018 – Premier League Clubs’ Pay Gap Even Bigger Than HSBC, Goldman; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Crypto Trader Schmidt to Lead Digital Assets; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs profits up 27% as trading division rebounds

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 1621.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 567,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 602,358 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.18 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 1.47 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 274,030 shares to 441,051 shares, valued at $37.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 71,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,250 shares, and cut its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Here's Why Exact Sciences Soared 42.8% in January – Nasdaq" on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "EXAS August 9th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq" published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance" on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq" published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Mngmt Lc holds 6,410 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 210 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.96 million shares. 453 are held by Manchester Capital Llc. Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,131 shares. 9 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 22,725 shares stake. Bell Bancshares invested in 10,970 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.82M shares. Stifel Finance Corp owns 24,650 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 444,192 shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited holds 0.12% or 4,358 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.37% or 315,585 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc holds 11.21 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 60 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 23,582 shares. Connable Office, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,882 shares. Nordea Management, Sweden-based fund reported 116,305 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Com, Delaware-based fund reported 21,503 shares. First Personal Fincl Service reported 129 shares stake. 17,494 were accumulated by Bokf Na. 3,132 are held by Rampart Inv Mngmt Commerce Ltd Liability. Ima Wealth Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,852 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 15,438 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 0.42% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 16,666 shares. Moreover, Chou Mgmt Incorporated has 4.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 50,000 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na stated it has 6,611 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 1,143 shares stake.