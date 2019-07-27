As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Lifted Its Position; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Cut Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding as Valuation Declined

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, announced his resignation as Trump’s top economic adviser this week; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s co-presidents, David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz, are the top candidates to step up to the CEO role, according to the report; 25/04/2018 – BigCommerce Raises $64 Million in Round Led by Goldman Sachs; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Oil Exports Giving U.S. Leverage in Iran Sanctions; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Economy looks ‘awfully good’ and should keep growing; 19/03/2018 – Germany Names Goldman’s Kukies to Deputy Finance Post on Europe; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS GLOBAL GROWTH SEEMS COORDINATED

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust by 2,933 shares to 8,918 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton State Bank Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 1,039 shares in its portfolio. Patten Gp has 7,342 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Inc reported 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 2,503 shares. Private Asset Management accumulated 2,482 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 487,957 shares. Prudential accumulated 612,692 shares. Df Dent And invested in 0.01% or 1,475 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Tru Company holds 3,053 shares. Connable Office Inc accumulated 12,704 shares. 323,872 were accumulated by Massachusetts Ma. Cardinal Management reported 1.51% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 624,793 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Pcl has invested 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tctc Limited Liability Co reported 1,375 shares stake. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 11,035 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 92,385 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 711,406 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd owns 100 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn has 14,480 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. M Holdings Securities holds 0.19% or 4,372 shares in its portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 407,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 13,955 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Com, a New York-based fund reported 12,322 shares. Swedbank reported 591,700 shares. Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 3.34 million shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 3,456 are owned by Iberiabank.