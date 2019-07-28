As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Davis Selected Advisers Has Decreased Stake by $1.64 Million; Paradice Investment Management Decreased Its Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Position by $19.34 Million; Stock Price Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 65,627 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 12.57% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.30 million, down from 275,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 30/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Google Women March Ahead With Gender Bias Suits; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Morgan Stanley to follow Goldman in bet on Brazilian fintech – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Gains in Trading Raise a Familiar Dilemma: DealBook Briefing; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 24/05/2018 – DYAL, PETERSHILL ARE SAID TO TEAM UP TO TAKE STAKE IN CLEARLAKE; 06/04/2018 – Goldman: How China could fight back next; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 08/05/2018 – “I’m not a big believer in bitcoin. I am a believer in blockchain technology,” former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn told CNBC’s Bob Pisani in a “Squawk on the Street” interview

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HSII’s profit will be $11.66M for 12.58 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

