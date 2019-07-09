As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Creative Planning Has Lifted Its Position; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wendell David Associates Has Cut Holding

Creative Planning increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3443% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 20,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,258 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $207.06. About 1.30M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Underwriting Rev $1.21 Billion; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Della Vigna Says Key Surprise Is Oil Demand (Video); 20/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts Hong Kong Exchange Target on China CDRs Competition; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas cuts stake in First Hawaiian bank to below 50 pct level; 03/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Goldman Sachs, Subway, MoviePass; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.45. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Research holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Pcl invested in 0.18% or 164,922 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc reported 70,881 shares. 2,920 were reported by Smith Moore And Co. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 12,777 shares. The Michigan-based Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Natixis Lp has 0.31% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Psagot House Limited stated it has 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3,705 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Qci Asset Management Ny reported 0.01% stake. Sageworth Trust reported 976 shares. Raymond James Fincl has 176,717 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.16 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 2,633 shares to 18,242 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Risk Off Early as Focus Shifts to Service Sector PMIs Numbers – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record high on rising rate cut hopes – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Growing Attention On The Slowing Global Economy – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow, NASDAQ Join S&P at New Highs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. Ayala John also sold $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of stock. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Politi Douglas W. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Floor & Decor Soaring; Chicoâ€™s FAS Crashing – ValueWalk” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman files for four market cap weighted equity ETFs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 30,486 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,000 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tikvah Management holds 60,591 shares. Girard Prns Limited owns 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,329 shares. Martin & Tn accumulated 6,130 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.49% or 133,000 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kenmare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,800 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,132 shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP accumulated 1,625 shares. Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 517 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Co invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Apg Asset Nv owns 96,157 shares. Culbertson A N & Co reported 28,729 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 173,255 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,420 shares.