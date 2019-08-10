As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Cut Position; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Caxton Associates LP Raised by $1.51 Million Its Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 28,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 494,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.81M, down from 523,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – MAKSIM GOLDMAN AND DANIEL LESIN WOLFE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO, HAVE RESIGNED; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Taps Mallory to Head Unit Targeting America’s Super-Rich; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Alum Launches EPIQ Capital Group; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL `STAY WITHIN GUARDRAILS’ SAYS LYON; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs’s Heir Apparent – David Solomon: DealBook Briefing; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 395.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 24,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 30,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 6,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 27/03/2018 – THREAT OF RECESSION IN U.S. IS VERY LOW: CITI’S MANN; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares to 9,034 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

