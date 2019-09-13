As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased Position; Belden (BDC) Shareholder Phocas Financial Has Boosted Stake by $4.56 Million as Market Value Declined

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 104.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 77,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.98% . The institutional investor held 151,032 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 million, up from 73,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 245,299 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 19/03/2018 – Belden Universal Announces Design and Performance Upgrades for its Pick and Place Universal Joints; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Belden’s Euro Notes Ba3; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 29/05/2018 – Belden to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES OFFERING ALONG WITH CASH ON HAND TO FUND ITS CONCURRENT CASH TENDER OFFERS; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47; 24/05/2018 – Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.62B-$2.67B

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 47,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63 million, down from 53,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 2.88M shares traded or 31.06% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – Another Goldman exec dumps Wall Street for crypto world; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 07/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Goldman Puts Some London Staff on Notice for German Move by June; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over from Rolet at LSE; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold BDC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.90% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $36,368 activity.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 38,205 shares to 353,114 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 15,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,578 shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.89 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41,479 shares to 250,167 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.