As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Lau Associates Has Lifted Its Holding by $324,700; As Gogo (GOGO) Shares Rose, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Upped Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 377,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 990,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.48 million market cap company. It closed at $4.14 lastly. It is down 10.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 05/03/2018 – Gogo CEO Is Going Away, Replaced By Top Investor — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 24/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.5% In Apr 21 Wk; 03/04/2018 – Goldman-Zell Venture Purchased Portfolio of Comml Property, Including Office Park, Mall in Buenos Aires; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Speaks with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today; 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: The fiscal outlook for the US ‘is not good’; 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Takes Troubled Portuguese Loan to the U.K.’s Top Court; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN PRESIDENT SOLOMON SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

