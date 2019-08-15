As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Upped Position by $2.18 Million; As Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Value Rose, Friess Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.96 Million

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 128,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 285,349 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, down from 413,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 271,630 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 2.99M shares traded or 28.50% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff post Brexit; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ chief equity strategist tells clients to expect solid S&P 500 sales growth of 10 percent, the fastest pace since 2011; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO RELOCATE LONDON-BASED HEAD OF DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS FOR IBERIA, JORGE ALCOVER, TO MADRID; 24/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.7% On Year; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: REVENUE ON $5B REVENUE GOAL IS ON TRACK; 18/05/2018 – Goldman says market fears about slowing global growth and rising interest rates are overblown and commodities can shake off those headwinds; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs enlisted Justin Schmidt, a former trader, to be the first head of digital asset markets in the company’s securities division. Schmidt began his role on Monday, April 16; 03/04/2018 – Goldman to Invest In Argentine Venture Through Merchant Banking Division; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog criticises Brussels handling of Barroso’s Goldman move; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table)

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Dale B. Wolf as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ERIE, EHTH, SNBR and MMSI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Stock Adds to Huge Gains; FLEX Bulls Win – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 2,672 shares to 167,333 shares, valued at $24.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 170,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 59,954 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Company owns 523 shares. 183,519 were accumulated by Castleark Management Lc. Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 16,838 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 11,918 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited holds 514,785 shares. Par Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.61% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 531,142 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fred Alger Inc holds 100,935 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc reported 232,927 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0% or 8,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 23,097 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 58,990 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Screeners Identify Opportunities as Kids Return to School – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 252,346 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 150,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,457 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). At Savings Bank stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Alphamark Limited Liability Corp reported 18,622 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited invested in 25,092 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,819 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 4.10 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 5,248 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Com reported 13 shares stake. Smithbridge Asset De holds 7,074 shares. Baskin Financial Services Inc has invested 1.58% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 150,355 are owned by First Republic. Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 16,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc owns 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.70M shares. Bessemer Group holds 3,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. St Germain D J invested in 0.39% or 18,449 shares.