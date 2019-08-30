As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Raised by $2.18 Million Its Stake; Salzman & Company Has Cut Moodys (MCO) Holding by $4.74 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 879,497 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – FORMER TRUMP ADVISER, GOLDMAN PRESIDENT COHN SPEAKS ON CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite ‘Unsafe and Unsound’ Practices in Goldman’s Forex Trading Business; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 09/03/2018 – Bove bashed Goldman for taking a “staggering” amount of cash from the Federal Reserve during the crisis while failing to change its management style unlike peers; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 26/03/2018 – Fresnillo leads FTSE risers on Goldman upgrade; 12/03/2018 – GS/@GoldmanSachs: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman Sachs, David Solomon to serve as sole President and Chief Operating Officer; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $214.52. About 345,304 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Barings Euro Clo 2018-1 B.V; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Liquidation of Toys ‘R’ Us; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Brighton’s, Co’s Issuer Rating To Aa2 And Cops To Aa3; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Ratings To The Certificate Of Deposit Programme Of Mashreqbank Psc; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Kennebunk, Maine Gos; 03/05/2018 – ILG MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S FOLLOWING MARRIOTT PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES VENEZUELA’S RATING TO C FROM Caa3; STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Aimco Clo, Series 2018-A; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Salem, Nj’s Ba3 Goult Rating; Outlook Remains Negative; 21/05/2018 – Triumphant tones coming from the White House over the U.S.-China trade agreements are inconsequential, according to Moody’s chief economist

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 4,050 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). D E Shaw & holds 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 134,992 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd holds 1,769 shares. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.58M shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 21,683 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Baskin Fincl Ser has 3.15% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Scharf Investments owns 8,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.22M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,174 shares. Alps Incorporated reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.19% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Massachusetts Fin Ma owns 0.4% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 5.23 million shares.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 593,018 shares. Regions invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Timber Creek Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 3 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 3,683 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 25,469 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 8.18 million were accumulated by Cap Invsts. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stanley Cap Mngmt Llc reported 23,719 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 29 shares. 4,662 were accumulated by Investment House Llc. Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 1,708 shares stake. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs holds 0.1% or 6,638 shares. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Com reported 33,449 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 42,464 shares.