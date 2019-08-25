As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Bbr Partners Upped Stake by $3.16 Million; Delta Asset Management Position In Boeing Co (BA) Was Increased

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LIFTS FORECASTS AFTER U.S. SANCTIONS APPLIED TO RUSAL; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS 17.2%, DOWN FROM THE FULL YEAR RATE OF 61.5% FOR 2017; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS MARCUS HAS ORIGINATED $3BLN OF LOANS; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Oil Exports Giving U.S. Leverage in Iran Sanctions; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues; 08/03/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42.5 EUROS FROM 41.5 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Trading Co-Heads Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Depart

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 80,196 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 4,738 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4,050 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 15 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 6,000 shares. Yhb Advisors holds 20,019 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Zweig has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% stake. Amp Capital Ltd has 0.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 150,535 shares. Natl Pension reported 368,168 shares. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 34,090 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 66,133 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Guardian reported 233 shares.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 403,434 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $99.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,963 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.18% or 2,578 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 9,662 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Towercrest Capital Management reported 1,231 shares. 2,888 are held by Family Firm. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,741 shares. Aspiriant Ltd holds 0.04% or 1,368 shares in its portfolio. Clal Holding Limited invested in 1.82% or 194,960 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has 30,047 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,634 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 3,765 shares. World Investors invested in 15.04 million shares or 1.39% of the stock. Community Tru Inv Com holds 2.23% or 47,492 shares in its portfolio. Btc Management Incorporated holds 1% or 16,460 shares. Btr Mgmt Inc holds 0.26% or 3,528 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,500 shares to 1,650 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,800 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

