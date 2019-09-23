As Goldman Sachs Group Com St (GS) Stock Rose, Buckingham Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $571,200; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Raised Position in Wabtec (WAB) by $664,347 as Share Price Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St (GS) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 27,361 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, down from 30,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 5.49M shares traded or 141.77% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/04/2018 – BI Nordic: Goldman Sachs is battling to contain a rare but contagious flare up of mumps on the trading floor; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 09/03/2018 – Sally Shin: DJ Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–SourcesDJ Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS DEEPWATER OIL PROJECTS ARE BECOMING PROFITABLE; 19/03/2018 – Digital Reasoning: Barclays, Square Capital Also Invest, Along With Previous Backers Including Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq; 28/05/2018 – Korea Funds Buy U.S. Property Debt as Goldman Warns on Valuation; 12/04/2018 – This Goldman report on gene editing/CAR-T is fascinating. Cold math on a hot market. And China is pushing out front; 30/05/2018 – Peabody Says Goldman Sachs Could Benefit From Volcker Rollback (Video); 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries ugly US politics

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 340,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 331,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 2.09 million shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Thursday, May 23 KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,000 shares. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was made by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,075 shares to 515,574 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,698 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp Com Stk (NYSE:KSS) by 45,000 shares to 134,513 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

