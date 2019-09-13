As Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Share Price Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Position by $1.95 Million; As Suncoke Energy (SXC) Shares Declined, Jhl Capital Group Has Lifted Holding by $7.60 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 35,004 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 25,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.34 million shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – However, according to Goldman Sachs, there is little evidence that there will be a recession soon; 15/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.1% On Year; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.9% In Mar 31 Wk; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Risk of Early Indonesia Rate Increase (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for FX Trades; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon In Line to Be Next Goldman Sachs CEO (Video); 26/03/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 146.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 950,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 775,975 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 17,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 36,784 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 1.18% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 31,899 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,055 shares. Frontier Inv Communication stated it has 1,424 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 46,815 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc reported 405,043 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.78M shares. Daiwa invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fisher Asset Limited Com owns 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 307,848 shares. Riverhead Management Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 16,111 shares. Westend Advisors Limited Co holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 26 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 37,000 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Recent Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Investment Suggests a Massive Opportunity to Be Had in Calgary’s Real Estate Market – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) is Offering Buyouts to Encourage Partners to Leave as CEO Works to Shrink Bank – Business Insider – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Average Investor Cannot Do What Warren Buffett Does – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $733.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (NYSE:AMT) by 13,180 shares to 39,881 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,989 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC).