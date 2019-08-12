As Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ingalls & Snyder Has Trimmed by $18.31 Million Its Stake; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Stock Rose While Kepos Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake by $2.55 Million

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 51,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The hedge fund held 80,507 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 131,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 836,760 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Principal Financial’s Guaranteed P-Caps Securities Baa1; Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 95,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 100,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog criticises Brussels handling of Barroso’s Goldman move; 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TESSENDERLO STAKE TO ZERO; 14/03/2018 – Goldman calls for Hong Kong to rethink dual-class founder share limits; 08/03/2018 – JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG BAER.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 68 FROM SFR 64.5; 15/05/2018 – Commodities Queen Abdicates at Goldman Sachs (Video); 19/03/2018 – Global Equity New Issues Rise 2.5% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS MORE THAN 87% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY ON PAY; 16/05/2018 – Goldman aims to preserve pre-IPO culture, even as partnership dwindles; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Deliver Solid Bank Earnings – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Management accumulated 5,345 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc reported 0.61% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Commerce Natl Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jennison Associates Ltd Co owns 957,640 shares. Private Tru Na invested in 2,186 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 24,218 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated owns 53,815 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 6,575 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,050 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 48,490 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 28,614 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.77% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,556 shares. Brown Advisory reported 46,624 shares stake. Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 20,400 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Portland Invest Counsel has invested 8.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 400,410 shares to 424,310 shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 121,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.68 million for 9.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 55,023 shares to 186,045 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 139,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).