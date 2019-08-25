As Goldman Sachs Gr (GS) Share Price Rose, Holder Swedbank Trimmed Position; Q Global Advisors Has Decreased M/I Homes (MHO) Position by $1.95 Million

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 179,376 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

Swedbank decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Gr (GS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 8,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 591,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.60 million, down from 600,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Patient Access Solutions Inc. Retains New Traditional IR Firm; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sees More Bond Pain for Italy Given Portugal’s History; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 09/03/2018 – MORE: Goldman Sachs Group is not looking beyond its company co-presidents Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace current CEO Lloyd Blankfein – Dow Jones; 30/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.2% In May 26 Wk; 15/04/2018 – Marcus By Goldman Sachs(R) Announces Acquisition Of Clarity Money; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 – With a change of leadership, Goldman reignites an old debate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio. 1.10 million were accumulated by Towle And Co. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 831 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability holds 58,384 shares. Basswood Ltd holds 465,252 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0.02% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 1.42M shares. Us State Bank De reported 15,982 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). State Street reported 931,462 shares. 95,262 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company. 48,372 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co. D E Shaw And Incorporated accumulated 204,549 shares. Brandywine Ltd Liability Company reported 12,660 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 3,400 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 41,652 shares.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.67 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest invested 0.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lau Assoc Lc reported 9,898 shares. 223,047 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. 3 were reported by Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd. Glob Thematic Prtnrs Lc has 540,169 shares. 2,456 are held by Orca Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 283,243 were reported by Cornerstone Inv Prns Ltd Com. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 2,327 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated reported 3,810 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Company owns 1,850 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company reported 17,067 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,139 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,682 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il owns 6,604 shares. Murphy Management holds 0.16% or 5,345 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.