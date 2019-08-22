As Goldman Sach (GS) Market Value Rose, Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Decreased Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Has Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $147.6. About 5.64M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sach Inc (GS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 5,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 79,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30M, down from 84,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sach Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 780,445 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/04/2018 – Oil is entering an ‘age of restraint’ just as earnings recover, Goldman strategist says; 01/05/2018 – Goldman-Backed JRE Sets 2025 Wind Target in Japan Power Drive; 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high growth companies at reasonable valuations; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts Hong Kong Exchange Target on China CDRs Competition; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein became chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs on June 28, 2006; 03/04/2018 – A key rate for banks has jumped to the highest since the financial crisis, but Goldman Sachs isn’t worried; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 15/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CLARITY MONEY; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video)

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.15 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

