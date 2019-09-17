As Goldman (GS) Share Value Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Decreased by $557,736 Its Holding; Tcw Group Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Goldman (GS) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 2,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 16,092 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, down from 18,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $215.23. About 1.61M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Team Up to Invest More Than $300M in Argentinian Real Estate; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 29/05/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: GOLDMAN SACHS’S SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 42.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 421,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 562,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.69M, down from 984,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 3.62M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.