As Goldcorp (Put) (GG) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed by $3.72 Million Its Stake; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Maintains Position in Novagold Res (NG)

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company's stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 5.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 2.78 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG) by 107,715 shares to 124,383 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EA) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

