As Goldcorp New (Prn) (GG) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Lowered Its Stake; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holder Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.70 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 73,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The hedge fund held 229,444 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, down from 302,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 232,146 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) (GG) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 429,266 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 470,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs reported 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Metropolitan Life Ins has 10,254 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Co holds 13,880 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Il reported 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Kennedy Cap Management Inc stated it has 335,491 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.08% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Ancora Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 218,911 shares. M&T Bancorp holds 0.02% or 94,322 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 20 shares. New York-based Stelac Advisory Llc has invested 0.08% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 8,200 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 2.65M shares. Fmr Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. 69,003 are owned by Raymond James Associates.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 585,093 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $114.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 741,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).