As Goldcorp New (GG) Stock Were Volatile, Terril Brothers Lowered Holding; Southeastern Asset Management Has Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $31.99 Million

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 51,812 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.49M, up from 64.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 1.97 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. 83,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $991,261 on Wednesday, March 6. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $24,608 worth of stock was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd also sold $254.40M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, January 16.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 487,685 shares to 7.99 million shares, valued at $319.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 46,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,103 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 50,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,514 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 911,048 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,365 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech holds 335,592 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc owns 600,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lincoln Corporation reported 11,435 shares stake. Amer Group invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Campbell & Adviser Limited Company invested 0.16% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 15.27 million shares. Alps Advsr, a Colorado-based fund reported 3.05 million shares. American Century Companies holds 371,864 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 1.17M shares. Gradient Investments Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 18,600 shares to 23,942 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

