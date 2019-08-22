As Goldcorp New (GG) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.12 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Stake

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 192,733 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 26.83 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.98 million, down from 27.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp analyzed 83,786 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 253,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89 million, down from 337,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 15.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Ltd Co reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Company holds 0.67% or 10,445 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership reported 184,168 shares. Bennicas And Assoc accumulated 41,994 shares. Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca owns 26,055 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Dorsal Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 10.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.32M shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Investment Mngmt Lc reported 20,340 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates accumulated 0.11% or 3,788 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1,850 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Finance Advsr stated it has 6,662 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 6.84M shares or 8.02% of its portfolio. Decatur Capital Mgmt reported 266,150 shares or 6.07% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W has 59,759 shares.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares to 615,384 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 150,887 shares to 6.78 million shares, valued at $827.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 356,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).