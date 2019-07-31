As Goldcorp New (GG) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Boosted Position by $3.89 Million; As Intrexon (XON) Stock Declined, Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Increased Stake

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 102,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 842,665 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 739,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.08 lastly. It is down 69.39% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 19,716 shares to 82,251 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702,476 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldcorp: Q3 Report Was Just Bad – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Get Fooled By Goldcorp’s Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Canopy Growth To Replace Goldcorp In The S&P/TSX 60 Index – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont and Goldcorp Successfully Create World’s Leading Gold Company – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 309,840 shares to 541,773 shares, valued at $53.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.