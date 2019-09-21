As Gold Std Ventures (GSV) Stock Price Were Volatile, Cibc Asset Management Cut Position; Mohawk Industries (MHK) Position Has Upped by Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gold Std Ventures Corp (GSV) by 85.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 1.56M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 260,523 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273,000, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gold Std Ventures Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85M market cap company. The stock increased 9.28% or $0.0849 during the last trading session, reaching $1. About 2.00 million shares traded or 358.46% up from the average. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) has declined 42.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GSV News: 10/05/2018 JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Mohawk Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 855,892 shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab

Analysts await Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.01 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Gold Standard Ventures Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,059 shares to 700,934 shares, valued at $29.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 207,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37 million.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37 million.

