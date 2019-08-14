As Gold Fields LTD New (GFI) Stock Rose, Ruffer Llp Trimmed by $11.48 Million Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Raised Its Stake by $1.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (GFI) by 25.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 3.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 11.36M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.42M, down from 15.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 5.99 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO: INDUSTRY PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – AGM IS A MULTI-DEPOSIT COMPLEX, WITH TWO MAIN DEPOSITS, NKRAN AND ESAASE, AND NINE KNOWN SATELLITE DEPOSITS; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Keyes Mine to Comstock Gold Project; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS’ AUDITOR FOR 2017 FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WAS KPMG; 19/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS BUYS THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Pay Up To $185M for Interest in Asanko Mine; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.72. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 17,674 shares to 3,122 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,491 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bancorp holds 44,916 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 1.66% or 9.28M shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 169,404 were accumulated by Ls Advisors Ltd Llc. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,573 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Choate Inv Advisors owns 122,571 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Blue Financial Cap Inc owns 68,949 shares for 4.27% of their portfolio. Dudley And Shanley Inc invested in 2.51% or 82,194 shares. Alley Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.7% or 77,794 shares. Mcrae Cap Management stated it has 114,423 shares or 5.62% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi accumulated 111,700 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 22,372 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Commerce Il accumulated 52,442 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Moreover, Heritage Management Corporation has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 391,276 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 164,173 shares.