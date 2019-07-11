As Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Valuation Rose, Donald Smith & Company Lifted Its Stake by $3.84 Million; Visa (V) Holding Has Upped by Private Advisor Group Llc

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 2.64 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has declined 1.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS GHANA STARTS SWITCH TO CONTRACT MINING AT TARKWA; 03/04/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Keyes Mine to Comstock Gold Project; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS MINING COSTS ARE LIKELY TO GO UP FROM HERE; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS’ AUDITOR FOR 2017 FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WAS KPMG; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 11/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Gold Fields to make decision on Chile gold mine next year

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,825 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.85M, up from 116,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.77. About 2.04M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.91% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Security National Bank Of So Dak accumulated 1,464 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Trust invested in 2.44% or 160,351 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 466,367 shares stake. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 127,265 shares. Regent Invest holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,305 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Serv reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 1.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mitchell Mgmt Communication holds 2.1% or 38,104 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 383,505 shares or 0.99% of the stock. South Texas Money Management reported 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Skylands Cap Lc has 1.94% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 90,000 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 35,112 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has invested 1.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 8,734 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,979 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.