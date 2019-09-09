As Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Shares Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $1.54 Million; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Continues to Hold Position in United Rentals (URI)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 512,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 23.45M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.56 million, down from 23.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. It closed at $5.21 lastly. It is down 37.23% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited, Affiliates Report Stake In Asanko Gold; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union; 03/04/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Adds Keyes Mine to Comstock Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields and Asanko Gold to Partner in a Joint Venture in Ghana at the Asanko Gold Mine; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Production Down 1%; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO: INDUSTRY PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT; 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $119.65. About 872,099 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $29.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 87,308 shares. State Street has invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 2,166 are held by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Boston Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 35,765 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 281,445 shares. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Inv Advsr has invested 1.77% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.04% or 364,348 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 528,799 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Wesbanco Bancorp accumulated 0.07% or 12,566 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). M&T Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. 70 were accumulated by Whitnell. Oppenheimer Incorporated invested in 11,518 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 106,172 shares to 748,308 shares, valued at $27.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

