As Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Market Value Rose, Donald Smith & Company Lifted by $3.84 Million Its Holding; As B & G Foods (BGS) Market Valuation Declined, National Investment Services Trimmed Its Stake by $425,640

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 11.56% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 4.75M shares traded or 302.58% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10M, up from 30.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 10.42M shares traded or 38.90% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Forms JV With Asanko Gold; Buys Stake in Ghana Operations for $185 Mln; 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH ASANKO GOLD TO FORM A 50:50 INCORPORATED JOINT VENTURE; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Operating Update March 2018 Quarter; 30/05/2018 – Gold Fields to set aside acquisitions, sees industry costs rising-CEO

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 14,681 shares to 39,705 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lionsgate Entertainment by 21,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why B&G Foods Stock Soared Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/01: (CLDR) (PINS) (FTNT) Higher; (GLUU) (NTAP) (SGMS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive B&G Foods’s (NYSE:BGS) Share Price Down By 39%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American National (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 157,402 shares to 140,822 shares, valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.99M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL).