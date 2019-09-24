As Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Valuation Declined, Holder Huber Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Hcp (HCP) by $1.52 Million

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 49,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 374,756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, down from 423,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 3.88M shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 435,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.55 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 145,420 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated owns 678,636 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Associate Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 203,721 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 0.06% or 1.66 million shares. Gradient Investments holds 3,392 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Alethea Cap Ltd Liability holds 31,432 shares. Hm Payson Communications holds 12,854 shares. 1,400 were reported by Fincl Architects. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Company accumulated 420 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc holds 182,909 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lasalle Management Limited Company reported 0.19% stake. Phocas Fin Corporation holds 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 2,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.27 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 6,624 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 215,185 shares to 700,513 shares, valued at $33.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casa Systems Inc by 52,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCP Inc. Offers Expensive But Long-Term Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HCP Announces $1 Billion Commercial Paper Note Program – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “HCP Bets Big On Boston – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18 million for 20.55 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.