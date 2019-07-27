As Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Share Value Declined, Holder Cohen & Steers Has Lowered by $560,400 Its Position; As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined, Loews Upped Holding

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 46,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,817 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 190,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 95,918 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 41.70% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 39.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.41 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $17.72 million for 11.95 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 92.31% EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 55,644 shares to 163,960 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 437,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY).

