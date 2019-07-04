As Golar Lng Partners (GMLP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Boosted Position; As Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Share Value Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $704,625

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 432,237 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners (GMLP) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $808.17M market cap company. It closed at $11.4 lastly. It is down 41.70% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 89 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Skylands Limited Company holds 15,550 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Lc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 42,040 shares. Agf Investments holds 0.82% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 970,408 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 153,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca holds 246,158 shares or 5.57% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bessemer Gru Incorporated stated it has 18,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 3,676 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 59,189 shares. Parametric Port Lc invested in 0.02% or 311,894 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co (NYSE:AWK) by 53,175 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $105.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) by 192,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,458 shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

