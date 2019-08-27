As Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Stock Price Declined, Fernwood Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $378,042; First Republic Bank (FRC) Valuation Declined While Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $477,000

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 101,002 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 79,954 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 208,511 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95M, down from 213,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 36,319 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,101 shares to 108,453 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).