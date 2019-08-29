As Golar Lng LTD Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) Stock Declined, Fernwood Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding; Aristotle Capital Boston Boosted Its Barnes Group (B) Position by $2.92 Million; Share Price Declined

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 (GLNG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 18,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 101,002 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Shs Isin Bmg9456a1009 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.79% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 1.35 million shares traded or 30.86% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 57,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 362,508 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, up from 305,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 38,201 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN

More notable recent Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White, Virginia-based fund reported 18,820 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 65,124 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Advsrs Asset Management Inc owns 25,344 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Fdx Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 4,179 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 30,331 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 5,378 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 697 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 4,961 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 292,013 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Parametric Port Associates Lc has 147,511 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $7,996 activity. Another trade for 35 shares valued at $1,896 was made by BENANAV GARY G on Thursday, June 6.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Francisco Garcia Parames’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog’s Livanos delivers lively fireside chat at Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.