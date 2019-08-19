As Golar Lng LTD (GLNG) Share Price Declined, Boston Family Office Has Boosted Stake by $353,682; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Kwmg Has Lowered Its Position

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 64,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 68,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 7.21M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (GLNG) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 16,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 212,516 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 195,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 1.13 million shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,082 shares to 10,703 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,764 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,928 shares to 274,769 shares, valued at $21.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

