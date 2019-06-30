As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda Shs (GLNG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Holding by $484,785; As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Stock Value Declined, Inca Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 196,575 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda Shs (GLNG) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 23,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, down from 64,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 1.52 million shares traded or 50.30% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $217.44 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.95% EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.00M shares to 5.42 million shares, valued at $38.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.