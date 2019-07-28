As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Market Value Rose, Holder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.70M shares traded or 38.90% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 1.70M shares traded or 72.07% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares to 962,905 shares, valued at $56.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).