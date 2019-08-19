As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Increased Its Position; Expedia (EXPE) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $3.47 Million as Market Value Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 29,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.64 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 1.12M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 77.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 447,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58 million, up from 575,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 896,536 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 300,382 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $492.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A by 746,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin reported 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Envestnet Asset holds 0.03% or 176,247 shares. Axa stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Amp Ltd has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 54,442 shares. Verition Fund Llc holds 0.03% or 6,845 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 72,022 shares. Voya Invest Ltd reported 200,164 shares stake. Quantitative Lc holds 55,600 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 11,569 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 6,593 are held by Bancshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited. River Road Asset Lc stated it has 0.35% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.14% stake.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.12M for 8.87 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

