As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Price Declined, Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased Position by $4.04 Million; Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Decreased Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 860,835 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 6,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,711 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 173,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 892,082 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 1,751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 153,402 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability holds 5,485 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mairs And Inc holds 7,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Associated Banc invested in 9,950 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 40,332 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Churchill Mgmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Proshare Advsr Limited Com reported 30,122 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 957 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) owns 101 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 0.44% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.20 million for 27.14 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.