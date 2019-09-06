As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.02 Million; Shah Capital Management Stake in Avon Products (AVP) Has Cut by $4.23 Million as Share Value Rose

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 4.29M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 26/03/2018 – AvonProducts Says Barington Group Has Withdrawn its Notice of Nomination for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc analyzed 96,360 shares as the company's stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.64M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 2.22 million shares traded or 84.55% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edited Transcript of GLNG earnings conference call or presentation 21-May-19 2:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GLNG, OLED – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.09M were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 34,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 266,952 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 399,102 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Coldstream Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 4.80M shares. Asset One Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 370,838 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Stifel Finance owns 20,250 shares. Bluemountain Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 10,657 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 8.79M shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Amer Interest Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $9.03 million for 53.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.