As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Declined, Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; Suntrust Bks (STI) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Increased Stake by $1.98 Million as Stock Price Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 2.86M shares traded or 151.99% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 322.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 33,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 43,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97, BOTH DOWN 2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – San Leon Says It Hasn’t Received Summons Over SunTrust, as Reported by Media; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $89.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 176,290 shares. Hennessy Inc holds 17,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 202 shares. Payden And Rygel, a California-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Maple Capital Management has 0.15% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Stearns Finance Services Gp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The New York-based Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Western Cap Mgmt reported 4,623 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.09% or 753,994 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd invested in 348,398 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Alpine Associate Incorporated holds 1.94M shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 23,490 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc has 0.46% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 12,462 shares.

