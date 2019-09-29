As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Shares Declined, Steinberg Asset Management Has Upped by $777,420 Its Stake; Park Avenue Securities Lifted Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding by $925,049

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 4,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 19,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 14,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU privacy law heralds new era in online data protection; 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS RESPONSE TO FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY IS A EUROPEAN ISSUE; 26/03/2018 – Jim Sciutto: Breaking: Federal Trade Commission confirms it is currently investigating #Facebook over its privacy practices; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version; 26/03/2018 – German cartel office investigates Facebook’s use of data from partner websites; 27/03/2018 – Facebook accused of breaking New Zealand privacy law; 11/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s told US lawmakers his own personal data has been sold to “malicious third; 06/03/2018 – French competition body may open anti-trust probe on online advertising market; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 43,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.15M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 829,060 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Finance Corporation has 1.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,836 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt holds 9.24% or 64,816 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company reported 2.29 million shares. Stephens Ar holds 117,823 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.37M are held by Tcw Grp. Bangor Fincl Bank invested in 0.26% or 7,612 shares. has invested 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Dakota-based Bell Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc invested in 0.19% or 3,578 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Company, Delaware-based fund reported 11,140 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Legacy Private Trust Comm has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Heartland Consultants Inc invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 36,797 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $50.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 34,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,701 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).