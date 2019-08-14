As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Shares Declined, Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $4.04 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Raised Stake by $1.44 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 913,888 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 8,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 141,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, up from 132,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: TOOK CAMBRIDGE’S WORD DATA DELETED IN ’15; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms More political ad oversight, less fake news; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações offers free access to apps in data push; 06/04/2018 – Facebook was able to remotely delete messages Zuckerberg sent, a feature that isn’t available to all users; 23/05/2018 – “Workplace by Facebook” was launched in 2016, but it needs enterprise software companies to help bolster its credibility; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of Facebook profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 27/03/2018 – Daily Trust: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook 2 weeks to answer data scanda; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Do Chinese LNG Tariffs Matter? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Exchange Stock Talk: J Mintzmyer On Golar LNG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares to 962,905 shares, valued at $56.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,453 shares to 318,170 shares, valued at $17.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 9,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,927 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock will bounce back from this recent sell-off, but things may get worse before they get better – Live Trading News” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) set to report second-quarter results – Live Trading News” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Facebook (FB) Stock Looks Like a Buy – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Act Ii Management LP has invested 7.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 90,194 are held by Zweig. Beese Fulmer Investment Management stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co accumulated 246,800 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,717 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru Co has 20,665 shares. Ruggie Gru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Florida-based Amer Asset has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Platinum Investment reported 2.18 million shares. Fagan Assoc reported 44,743 shares stake. Moreover, Dean Inv Associates Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,460 shares. 757,895 were reported by Westpac Corp.