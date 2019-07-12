As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Share Value Declined, Holder Apis Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.47 Million; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stake by $1.02 Million

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 574,493 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Corp (BMY) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 21,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 210,860 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06 million, up from 189,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 13.28M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares to 96,171 shares, valued at $27.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 124,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,912 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,249 are owned by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Chatham Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tower Bridge owns 185,624 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,680 shares stake. Deprince Race Zollo reported 420,365 shares. S&Co holds 2.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 400,885 shares. First American National Bank & Trust has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 25,027 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,960 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 51,680 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.88 million shares. Cetera Advsr Lc has 68,672 shares. First National Tru Commerce has invested 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.